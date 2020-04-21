HealthNewsRegional

WestJet to suspend flights from YXJ to YVR until atleast June 5, flights to Calgary reduced

By Scott Brooks
*** Editor’s Note: A previous article reported an error stating: “WestJet will be resuming one daily domestic flight between Vancouver and the North Peace Regional Airport starting May 5th to June 4th, 2020.” This is not the case and Energeticcity.ca apologizes for this error. The correct information can be found within the corrected article. ***

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WestJet has announced it will be temporarily suspending flights between Vancouver and Fort St. John, while maintaining its Calgary flight service with WestJet Encore.

According to Media Relations Manager, Morgan Bell, while flights to Vancouver are being temporarily suspended, until atleast June 5, WestJet plans to continue flights to and from Calgary on a reduced schedule, four times a week, starting May 4 with WestJet Encore.

WestJet has made changes to its domestic flight schedule by removing approximately 4,000 weekly flights to address a significant decline in guest demand during the COVID-19 crisis.

All trans-border and international routes remain suspended at this time through to June 4.

More information on operations during COVID-19 can be found on WestJet’s website.

