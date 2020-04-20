when-coronavirus-comes-home:-how-to-take-care-of-an-infected-person

If someone in your household is diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, do you know how to care for them while still protecting yourself?

In mild cases, it’s possible that your family member may have few or no symptoms — but that doesn’t mean they’re not contagious.

That’s why, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch, it’s critical that the sick person self-isolates as much as possible.

If diagnosed, Canadians are required to self-isolate for roughly 14 days, or until you receive approval to leave your home from a public health official.

“It is crucial that individuals follow quarantine and self-isolation recommendations properly to prevent transmission of COVID-19 to others in the home setting or in the community,” the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says on its website.

For Bogoch, this means limiting contact with others where possible.

Self-isolation

“I appreciate that not everyone will have the same ability, but if the living space is able to accommodate a separate bedroom or just a separate sleeping space [and] a separate bathroom,

