when-life-gives-you-parkinson’s-podcast:-from-rock-bottom-to-‘american-ninja-warrior’

In this special Parkinson Awareness Month episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, I chat with Jimmy Choi. Jimmy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 17 years ago. He ignored it for eight years. He took his pills every day but he didn’t talk about it, he ignored it, he hid it and he lied about it to friends and family.

He was quite certain himself that the Parkinson’s diagnosis was probably wrong.

“I convinced myself that one day, I’m going to wake up, and my doctor is going to tell me that, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, Mr. Choi, we made a mistake.

“‘You actually have a tumour in your head. Once we remove it, you’re gonna be perfectly fine.’”

Jimmy is stubborn. It takes a lot to change his position. But Parkinson’s will not be ignored. Over the course of eight years, gradual changes began to happen on a daily basis. Insomnia, rigidity and fatigue were all taking a toll on him. Parkinson’s disease pushed Jimmy to the edge. And he fell.

“I was walking with a cane. I was no longer active.

