when-life-gives-you-parkinson’s-podcast:-the-never-ending-hunt-for-a-cure

In this special Parkinson Awareness Month episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, I chat with leaders of three Parkinson’s organizations about the never-ending hunt for a cure.

The world has been five years away from a cure for Parkinson’s for the last 30 years or so — that sentiment is an update from when Tom Isaacs uttered a similar phrase in the early 2000s. Isaacs had Parkinson’s and was a fierce advocate for those living with the disease. He co-founded the Cure Parkinson’s Trust in England in 2005.

Today, that organization’s deputy CEO, Helen Matthews, continues to carry his torch. She says we are an awful lot closer to a cure than we were 15 years ago.

However, “for there to be a game changer,” Matthews says, “Parkinson’s needs to be a global health priority recognized by governments globally who are properly investing in this.”

Matthews points to Australia, where the government has allocated $30 million over five years to identify disease-modifying drugs to slow the progression of Parkinson’s.

“You know, we need further injections of cash here in the U.K.

