Health

When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast: The never-ending hunt for a cure

Avatar
By Global News
when-life-gives-you-parkinson’s-podcast:-the-never-ending-hunt-for-a-cure

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Mayor Ackerman outlines City’s Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan for COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman provided an outline, Wednesday morning, on the City’s...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Beatton Airport Road closed due to washout

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Beatton Airport Road is closed due to a washout.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Energy sector shutting down oil production as low crude oil prices persist

Calgary-based oil and gas companies are continuing to reduce production, cut spending and trim costs as volatile oil prices remain...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

In this special Parkinson Awareness Month episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, I chat with leaders of three Parkinson’s organizations about the never-ending hunt for a cure.

The world has been five years away from a cure for Parkinson’s for the last 30 years or so — that sentiment is an update from when Tom Isaacs uttered a similar phrase in the early 2000s. Isaacs had Parkinson’s and was a fierce advocate for those living with the disease. He co-founded the Cure Parkinson’s Trust in England in 2005.

Today, that organization’s deputy CEO, Helen Matthews, continues to carry his torch. She says we are an awful lot closer to a cure than we were 15 years ago.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

However, “for there to be a game changer,” Matthews says, “Parkinson’s needs to be a global health priority recognized by governments globally who are properly investing in this.”

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews points to Australia, where the government has allocated $30 million over five years to identify disease-modifying drugs to slow the progression of Parkinson’s.

“You know, we need further injections of cash here in the U.K.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleAnalysis finds Alberta public pension manager loses big in oilpatch investments
Next article1 death, 9 new coronavirus cases reported in London-Middlesex: MLHU

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus numbers miss some deaths, experts warn. Here’s why

Health Global News - 0
Directly and indirectly, the novel coronavirus is killing more people than are showing up in official statistics, epidemiologists warn. Part of the problem is related...
Read more

1 death, 9 new coronavirus cases reported in London-Middlesex: MLHU

Health Global News - 0
One more person has died and nine others have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported Wednesday. The death...
Read more

Ottawa roles out new programs to support post-secondary students

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister announced nearly $9 billion for post-secondary students Wednesday morning. The program is designed...
Read more

510 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 12,245 with 659 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 510 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and 37 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 12,245 cases. The death toll...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv