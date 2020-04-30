Canadian PressEnergy News

Whitecap Resources posts $2.1-billion loss on oil price related asset writedown

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
whitecap-resources-posts-$2.1-billion-loss-on-oil-price-related-asset-writedown

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Budget officer says federal deficit could top $252 billion

OTTAWA — Parliament's budget watchdog says that it's likely the federal deficit for the year will hit $252.1 billion...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Precision Drilling reports $5.3M Q1 loss, warns of drop in demand well into 2021

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. reported a loss in its first quarter and warned that it expected a significant...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 cases in Alberta now over 5,000 as of Wednesday

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, onWednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Oil producer Whitecap Resources Inc. is reporting a $2.1-billion net loss for the quarter ended March 31 thanks mainly to a $2.9-billion non-cash writedown in the value of its assets due to low oil prices.

The Calgary-based company says it is also shutting down low profitability wells producing about 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to avoid selling at current prices.

It now expects to produce about 66,000 boe/d this year.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Whitecap, which produces conventional oil mainly in Saskatchewan, reported production of 73,450 boe/d in the first quarter, up from 70,660 in the same period of 2019.

Analysts counted Whitecap’s production and cash flow of $132 million (versus $161 million in the year-earlier period) as slightly beating or meeting expectations.

Whitecap announced a further reduction of $20 million in its capital spending budget this year, dropping it to $190 million compared with the original $360 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WCP)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleNunavut reports 1st case of COVID-19
Next article459 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 16,187 cases with 1,082 deaths

More Articles Like This

Budget officer says federal deficit could top $252 billion

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Parliament's budget watchdog says that it's likely the federal deficit for the year will hit $252.1 billion as a result of the...
Read more

Precision Drilling reports $5.3M Q1 loss, warns of drop in demand well into 2021

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. reported a loss in its first quarter and warned that it expected a significant and sustained drop in customer...
Read more

No short-term end to oil price slump hitting Alberta: premier

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says a global oil glut means Alberta's main industry will be dealing with low prices for a year or longer...
Read more

Cenovus Energy reports $1.8B first-quarter loss as oil prices plunged

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a $1.8-billion loss in its first quarter as oil prices fell due to a drop in demand as...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv