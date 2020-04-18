Health

Who in B.C. is getting coronavirus and who is most severely affected?

By Global News
Global News

Modelling data released by B.C. health officials gives a first look into who is contracting COVID-19, and who is affected by it the most severely.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presented a second set of modelling data Friday, which confirms that B.C.’s seniors are hardest hit by the disease.

More than half of the cases, 53 per cent, are women — a reflection of the fact that many of the people getting sick with COVID-19 are health-care workers, who are disproportionately female already, said Henry.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. Ministry of Health day from Jan. 15-April 14, 2020.
B.C. Ministry of Health day from Jan. 15-April 14, 2020.

B.C. Ministry of Health

The median age of patients is just 54 years old.

But when it comes to the 349 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the outbreak began, the median age jumps by about a decade to 68.

“This, again, reflects that most young, healthy people have a relatively mild illness,” said Henry. “They are able to recover at home.”

There is an even more pronounced jump when it comes to deaths linked to the coronavirus.

