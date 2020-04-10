Health

Will a coronavirus vaccine bring normalcy? Experts say it depends on priorities

Avatar
By Global News
will-a-coronavirus-vaccine-bring-normalcy?-experts-say-it-depends-on-priorities

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada telling G20 ministers about domestic energy challenges, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working with the G20 to come up with a joint...
Read more
HealthDr. Bonnie Henry - 0

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Family members deeply concerned for Tracy Pacquette after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Family members say they are worried and stressed now that it's been...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that life won’t return to normal until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is available — something experts have said could be at least 18 months away.

But those experts also noted that getting back to our way of life depends on how that vaccine is rolled out across the country and around the world.

The good news, according to Western University health sciences professor Maxwell Smith, is that countries now have plenty of time to figure out who needs that vaccine first — and how to get it to everyone else.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The idea would be to prioritize the most vulnerable to becoming infected and becoming seriously ill when infected,” he said. “So vulnerable populations, like older adults or those who are immune-compromised.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can also identify people who are at risk of further spreading [the disease], so health-care workers, doctors, [those] who could pass it on to others.”

3:20Racing to develop a treatment for COVID-19

Racing to develop a treatment for COVID-19

By the time those populations have been vaccinated,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCanada telling G20 ministers about domestic energy challenges, says Trudeau
Next articleCoronavirus outbreak at Markham home for adults with disabilities causes staff to walk off job

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: How Ontario is planning to hit 16K daily COVID-19 tests by May 6

Health Global News - 0
Ontario health officials say the province is currently aiming to conduct 16,000 coronavirus tests per day by May 6 following widespread criticism about it’s...
Read more

Coronavirus outbreak at Markham home for adults with disabilities causes staff to walk off job

Health Global News - 0
A Markham home for adults with disabilities is in dire need of help after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus caused staff to walk...
Read more

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

Health Dr. Bonnie Henry - 0
By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have regularly seen...
Read more

Ontario reports 478 new coronavirus cases, including 22 deaths as total cases top 6,200

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 478 new cases of coronavirus Friday morning including 22 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 6,237. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv