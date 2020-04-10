will-a-coronavirus-vaccine-bring-normalcy?-experts-say-it-depends-on-priorities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that life won’t return to normal until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is available — something experts have said could be at least 18 months away.

But those experts also noted that getting back to our way of life depends on how that vaccine is rolled out across the country and around the world.

The good news, according to Western University health sciences professor Maxwell Smith, is that countries now have plenty of time to figure out who needs that vaccine first — and how to get it to everyone else.

“The idea would be to prioritize the most vulnerable to becoming infected and becoming seriously ill when infected,” he said. “So vulnerable populations, like older adults or those who are immune-compromised.

“We can also identify people who are at risk of further spreading [the disease], so health-care workers, doctors, [those] who could pass it on to others.”

Racing to develop a treatment for COVID-19

By the time those populations have been vaccinated,

