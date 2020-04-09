with-strong-controls,-canada-could-see-11,000-to-22,000-coronavirus-deaths:-officials

The coronavirus could cost 11,000 to 22,000 Canadian lives over the course of the pandemic — and that’s the best case scenario with strongest control measures.

If those controls are weak, those deaths could spike to more than 100,000.

READ MORE: Canadians overwhelmingly support stronger measures to fight COVID-19, Ipsos poll suggests

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

That’s according to modelling released by federal public health officials for the first time on Thursday in Ottawa, which lays out three different potential scenarios based on strong, weak and no responses to containing the virus.

It’s important to note that projections are not carved in stone. They are estimates based on the best available data so far, and that data can and does change regularly.

“Data and models can help Canadians see how our collective efforts … can determine the trajectory of Canada’s COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“Models are not a crystal ball.”

READ MORE: World leaders warn Easter holiday travel could jeopardize COVID-19 improvements

But they offer a glimpse into where the data suggests the country could be heading,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS