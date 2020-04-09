Health

With strong controls, Canada could see 11,000 to 22,000 coronavirus deaths: officials

By Global News
Global News

The coronavirus could cost 11,000 to 22,000 Canadian lives over the course of the pandemic — and that’s the best case scenario with strongest control measures.

If those controls are weak, those deaths could spike to more than 100,000.

That’s according to modelling released by federal public health officials for the first time on Thursday in Ottawa, which lays out three different potential scenarios based on strong, weak and no responses to containing the virus.

It’s important to note that projections are not carved in stone. They are estimates based on the best available data so far, and that data can and does change regularly.

“Data and models can help Canadians see how our collective efforts … can determine the trajectory of Canada’s COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada.

“Models are not a crystal ball.”

But they offer a glimpse into where the data suggests the country could be heading,

