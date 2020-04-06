woman,-61,-is-second-person-to-die-of-covid-19-in-newfoundland-and-labrador 

There has been a second death in Newfoundland and Labrador as a result of COVID-19.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the latest death is a 61-year-old woman.
“We extend our sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the family at this time,” Fitzgerald said.
Premier Dwight Ball called it an extremely sad day for the province.
A 78-year-old retired police officer became the first person to die from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador just over a week ago.
Fitzgerald said there were nine new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, increasing the provincial total to 226.
Coronavirus outbreak: Newfoundland and Labrador announces 32 new presumptive-positive COVID-19 cases
She also said there is a person in a St. Lawrence long-term care facility who has tested positive for COVID-19.