Woman, 61, is second person to die of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador 

By Global News
Global News

There has been a second death in Newfoundland and Labrador as a result of COVID-19.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the latest death is a 61-year-old woman.

“We extend our sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the family at this time,” Fitzgerald said.

READ MORE: 1 death, 13 new coronavirus cases identified in Newfoundland & Labrador

Premier Dwight Ball called it an extremely sad day for the province.

A 78-year-old retired police officer became the first person to die from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador just over a week ago.

Fitzgerald said there were nine new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, increasing the provincial total to 226.

3:08Coronavirus outbreak: Newfoundland and Labrador announces 32 new presumptive-positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus outbreak: Newfoundland and Labrador announces 32 new presumptive-positive COVID-19 cases
She also said there is a person in a St. Lawrence long-term care facility who has tested positive for COVID-19.

