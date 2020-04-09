Women’s Resource Centre COVID-19 Pandemic Community Response program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Centre (WRC) has launched a COVID-19 Pandemic Community Response program.

The WRC recently launched the COVID-19 Pandemic Community Response Program to be able to deliver food from its Outreach store. Lisa Jewell the Outreach and Housing Coordinator for the Women’s Resource Centre shares they also have the option of adding pre-cooked items from NEAT’s Nourish program (if the clients are not already clients of the food bank).

Jewell says they have been working on adding registered volunteers to assist with deliveries, and all volunteers must fill out our application and submit for a criminal record check to be able to help with the program.

Qualifications for the COVID-19 Pandemic Community Response Program include making less than $36,000 annually, and applicants must be in one of the following situations that require the food delivery service.

Included are; self-isolation, chronic health conditions, mobility concerns, respiratory concerns, small children or seniors living in the home.

To apply to receive services, the applicant must submit by email three months of bank statements or their 2019 tax assessments to Jewell who can email an application or do it over the phone.

Jewell expresses that during these uncertain times, the WRC does not want community members feeling like they will go without food, and if you are in a tough position to contact Jewell at the WRC.

Phone; 250-787-1121 or email; outreach@fsjwrs.ca