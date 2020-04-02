Health

Women’s shelters, sexual assault centres face funding shortfalls during COVID-19 pandemic

By Global News
Global News

Charities in New Brunswick are facing uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make its impact felt in many ways, including financially.

But there’s also concern for vulnerable people like victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.

Kristal LeBlanc, the executive director of the Beauséjour Family Crisis Resource Centre in Shediac, N.B., expects to face funding shortfalls between $150,000 to $200,000.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: 10 new cases identified in New Brunswick, bringing total to 91

Meanwhile, Dwayne Hayes, the chair of the board of directors for Crossroads for Women in Moncton, expects they’ll take a financial hit of about $70,000.

The main reason, both centres say, is as a result of cancelled fundraising activities due to the pandemic and health protocols.

LeBlanc said the annual ‘Run for Women’ typically raises about $65,000. While the usual-summer run hasn’t been cancelled yet, LeBlanc said everyone is feeling the pinch.

Kristal LeBlanc, the executive director of the Beauséjour Family Crisis Resource, said she expects domestic violence will increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
Kristal LeBlanc, the executive director of the Beauséjour Family Crisis Resource, said she expects domestic violence will increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Callum Smith / Global News

Callum Smith / Global News

“We’re hopeful that we’re still going to do it,” she said. “It’s just really challenging not knowing what the donor climate is going to be for events, even when you postpone them.”

