Worker from JBS meat packing plant near Brooks dies with COVID-19 test pending

Global News
Global News

Provincial health officials confirmed Wednesday that a worker from the JBS meat packing plant near Brooks, Alta., has died while awaiting results from a COVID-19 test. 

“There are two additional deaths in Brooks in people with COVID (tests) pending, one of those was a worker at the JBS plant site,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Hinshaw said there are now 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among workers at the plant.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:02Cargill meat plant temporarily closing amid COVID-19 outbreak

Cargill meat plant temporarily closing amid COVID-19 outbreak

In a statement to Global News, JBS spokesperson Cameron Bruett said the Brooks facility will remain open to continue to provide food for the country.

“We will not operate a facility if we do not believe it is safe.  We are working diligently to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and have adopted enhanced safety measures, health protocols and worker benefits to keep our workplaces, team members and products safe,” Bruett said.

“We’re certain that the transmission is happening outside the plant at an exponential rate as compared to in,

