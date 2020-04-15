Health

World Health Organization ‘regrets’ Trump decision to withhold funding

Avatar
By Global News
world-health-organization-‘regrets’-trump-decision-to-withhold-funding

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Salvation Army receives much-needed donations through Rotary Food Drive.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army received $2850 and 29 totes of food in four hours from...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Vermilion, Surge added to list of energy producers that have slashed dividends

CALGARY — Shares in Calgary-based Vermilion Energy Inc. and Surge Energy Inc. plunged on Wednesday after they announced the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases now up to 1,870 in Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The World Health Organization (WHO) regrets the U.S. decision to withdraw funding from the organization, its director-general said Wednesday.

“The United States of America has been a long-standing and generous friend of the WHO, and we hope it will continue to be so,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference. “We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in the funding to the WHO.”

Trump made the announcement that the U.S. would cut funding on Tuesday, saying the money would be held back “while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The United States is the WHO’s largest single donor, contributing between $400 million and $500 million annually to the Geneva-based agency in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

Tedros said the WHO also worked on diseases other than COVID-19, including polio, malaria, cancer, diabetes and mental health.

He also said that countries must work together to stop the virus’ spread.

“When we’re divided, the virus exploits the cracks between us.”


Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Researchers and health experts around the world panned Trump’s decision to withhold funding on Tuesday.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article51 new coronavirus deaths in Ontario, total reaches 385 and 8,447 cases
Next articleTrudeau looks to support long-term care workers, boost wages for essential workers

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: B.C. installs portable toilets on major trucking routes

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 15, 2020 12:30 pm 2:03B.C. effort to provide truckers with meals to go national In recent weeks, the spotlight has been on our country’s...
Read more

Trudeau looks to support long-term care workers, boost wages for essential workers

News Global News - 0
Posted April 15, 2020 12:27 pm 2:56Provinces seek more help for overwhelmed and understaffed seniors’ homes With long-term care homes across Canada becoming hotspots for COVID-19,...
Read more

51 new coronavirus deaths in Ontario, total reaches 385 and 8,447 cases

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 494 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and 51 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 8,447 cases. The death toll...
Read more

More than 2 million cases of coronavirus reported worldwide

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic passed another grim milestone on Wednesday, with more than two million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv