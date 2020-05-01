Health

World needs a plan ensure a COVID-19 vaccine can reach everyone: experts

Avatar
By Global News
world-needs-a-plan-ensure-a-covid-19-vaccine-can-reach-everyone:-experts

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wet’suwet’en agree to deal with government over rights and title

SMITHERS, B.C. — Hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia say they will sign...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta looking to introduce gradual relaunch plan following COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Thursday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total cases of COVID-19 remains at 46 in Northern Health Region as of Thursday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Leading philanthropists and immunization experts say the world lacks the ability to properly manufacture, finance and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, even if one were found by the end of the year.

The good news, they say, is that if planning starts now as promising research continues, a new method can be found to ensure the vaccine goes to everyone who needs it across the world.

They say that itself would be a breakthrough in international science, business and political co-operation.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other groups are calling for new global financing tools to spool up the manufacturing capability in both developed and less developed countries.

That’s because, as of right now, there’s no equitable or practical way to distribute a new vaccine across the globe.

Story continues below advertisement

2:47Health Matters: April 30

Health Matters: April 30

That means coming up with potentially tens of billions of dollars to outfit factories, train health workers, and focus research on a simple vaccine that might work.

“We need to put in place a massive amount of capacity to develop vaccines,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleFormer NHLer Georges Laraque tests positive for COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Former NHLer Georges Laraque tests positive for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 30, 2020 8:52 pm Updated April 30, 2020 9:11 pm Former NHL player Georges Laraque has tested positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old...
Read more

Alberta looking to introduce gradual relaunch plan following COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Thursday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province...
Read more

N.B. political consensus fractures over temporary foreign workers amid push to recall legislature

Health Global News - 0
Disagreements over the decision to ban temporary foreign workers from New Brunswick are exposing cracks in the political consensus that has ruled the province’s...
Read more

Coronavirus: $50M class-action lawsuit application filed against long-term care home operator

Health Global News - 0
A Toronto-based law firm has filed an application for a $50-million class-action lawsuit on behalf of two families against Revera Inc. over the company’s...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv