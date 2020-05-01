world-needs-a-plan-ensure-a-covid-19-vaccine-can-reach-everyone:-experts

Leading philanthropists and immunization experts say the world lacks the ability to properly manufacture, finance and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, even if one were found by the end of the year.

The good news, they say, is that if planning starts now as promising research continues, a new method can be found to ensure the vaccine goes to everyone who needs it across the world.

They say that itself would be a breakthrough in international science, business and political co-operation.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other groups are calling for new global financing tools to spool up the manufacturing capability in both developed and less developed countries.

That’s because, as of right now, there’s no equitable or practical way to distribute a new vaccine across the globe.

Story continues below advertisement

2:47Health Matters: April 30

Health Matters: April 30

That means coming up with potentially tens of billions of dollars to outfit factories, train health workers, and focus research on a simple vaccine that might work.

“We need to put in place a massive amount of capacity to develop vaccines,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS