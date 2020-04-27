Health

Worldwide cases of COVID-19 exceed 3 million

By Global News
Global News

The novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed another grim milestone on Monday, with more than three million cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — now reported worldwide.

Numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University found that as of 1 p.m. ET, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide was 3,002,303.

The outbreak has also claimed the lives of more than 208,131 people around the world.

The United States remained the hardest-hit nation on Monday, quickly approaching one million cases of COVID-19 at 972,969.

So far, the country has recorded the highest number of deaths at 55,118.

Italy has reported the second-highest number of fatalities at 26,977.

But, now months into the pandemic, many countries have begun lifting the stringent measures put in place to limit the virus’ spread.

Over the weekend, Spain lifted some of its strictest measures and started allowing children under the age of 14 to play outdoors for an hour.

