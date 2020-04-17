Health

Wuhan adds 1,290 coronavirus deaths to its total count, citing overwhelmed hospitals

The central Chinese city of Wuhan has raised its number of COVID-19 fatalities by 1,290, with state media saying Friday the undercount had been due to the insufficient admission capabilities at overwhelmed medical facilities at the peak of the outbreak.

Wuhan’s revised death toll of 3,869 is the most in China. Numbers of total cases in the city of 11 million were also raised by 325 to 50,333, accounting for about two-thirds of China’s total 82,367 announced cases.

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted an unidentified official with Wuhan’s epidemic and prevention and control headquarters as saying that during the early stages of the outbreak, “due to the insufficiency in admission and treatment capability, a few medical institutions failed to connect with the disease prevention and control system in time, while hospitals were overloaded and medics were overwhelmed with patients.

“As a result, belated, missed and mistaken reporting occurred,” the official was quoted as saying.

1:05Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland says she’s not at liberty to discuss details of Canada’s intelligence on COVID-19

The new figures were compiled through a comparison of data from Wuhan’s epidemic prevention and control big data system,

Previous articleLawyer alleges unsafe conditions, more COVID-19 cases than reported at B.C.’s Mission Institution

