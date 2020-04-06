Health

Youngest COVID-19 death so far in Canada is Alberta woman in her 20s

Avatar
By Global News
youngest-covid-19-death-so-far-in-canada-is-alberta-woman-in-her-20s

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Two workers injured at Halfway River Bridge construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two workers have been injured after the collapse of a pier at...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Another death in the North zone of Alberta due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced three new deaths related to COVID-19 including one...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Alberta Health confirmed that the youngest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic was a woman in her 20s from the Edmonton zone.

Alberta Health could not provide her exact age.

According to data from the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Alberta woman in her 20s is the youngest death of COVID-19 in the country at this point in the crisis.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As of Sunday morning, three people between the ages of 20 and 39 had died.

In addition to the woman, a 34-year-old Alberta man died of the virus, as had a person in Quebec between the ages of 30 and 39, according to PHAC data, making them the youngest victims of COVID-19.

Until we know more about who may be at greatest risk & more evidence about treatments, the best way to prevent severe illness is for all of us to perform physical distancing, stay home when possible, and avoid non-essential activities. (2/2)

— Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) April 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, confirmed the young woman’s death on Friday,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleGot coronavirus symptoms? Avoid your pets just like you’d avoid people, vets say
Next articleTwo workers injured at Halfway River Bridge construction site

More Articles Like This

Got coronavirus symptoms? Avoid your pets just like you’d avoid people, vets say

Health Global News - 0
Canadians who are sick with COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus are being warned to be careful around their pets and other animals. “COVID-19...
Read more

Canadian health care services shift online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
A growing number of Canadian doctors are moving their services online in an effort to better service patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It gives people...
Read more

Another death in the North zone of Alberta due to COVID-19

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced three new deaths related to COVID-19 including one in the North zone.
Read more

New York state’s coronavirus death toll nears 4,200, but hope may be in sight

Health Global News - 0
NEW YORK — A slight dip in new coronavirus deaths in New York over the last 24 hours may be a glimmer of hope...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv