Health

Your chicken might be undercooked — even if it’s not pink inside: study

Avatar
By Global News
your-chicken-might-be-undercooked-—-even-if-it’s-not-pink-inside:-study

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Remembering Sue Popesku with Stage North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Stage North Theatre Society is coming together to remember and share memories about Sue...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St John Gyms set to reopen Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Since the COVID-19 pandemic some local gyms closed their doors, and on Monday, May...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Northern Environmental Action Team pre-sale ending soon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) has partnered with Enviroworld to sell Compost and...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

How do you know if chicken is fully cooked?

According to a new study published Wednesday, most people use their knowledge from previous experiences cooking chicken to decide when they think a piece is fully cooked, and the method is not very safe.

Other popular methods included looking at the surface of the meat, testing the texture to see if it’s changed from glossy to firm and checking the inside for zero pinkness.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Researchers surveyed 3,969 people in the United Kingdom, Romania, Portugal and Norway, focusing on three groups: young single men, families with children and people older than 70.

“Most people think you can look at the colour change from pink to white and that suggests it’s ready,” senior scientist Solveig Langsrud told CNN.

Story continues below advertisement

“We couldn’t find anything in the scientific literature backing this up, so we decided to look into it.”

6:32Cooking substitutions you can use when you’re low on ingredients

Cooking substitutions you can use when you’re low on ingredients

For the study,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleN.B. to launch new website for 600 positions left vacant without temporary foreign workers
Next articleCoronavirus: Toronto hospital creates alternative to N95 using snorkel masks

More Articles Like This

Heart attack patients are avoiding emergency rooms due to COVID-19: report

Health Global News - 0
People experiencing cardiovascular emergencies seem to be avoiding hospital emergency rooms due to fears of COVID-19, putting their health at risk, according to a...
Read more

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 30, 2020 4:00 pm British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their daily COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday. Global News...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toronto hospital creates alternative to N95 using snorkel masks

Health Global News - 0
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre staff say an alternative to the N95 mask has been developed by using a modified full-face snorkel mask for health-care...
Read more

N.B. to launch new website for 600 positions left vacant without temporary foreign workers

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick will launch a website that will pair workers with vacant positions that are normally filled by temporary foreign workers. The provincial government announced...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv