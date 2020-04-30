Your chicken might be undercooked — even if it’s not pink inside: study

How do you know if chicken is fully cooked?

According to a new study published Wednesday, most people use their knowledge from previous experiences cooking chicken to decide when they think a piece is fully cooked, and the method is not very safe.

Other popular methods included looking at the surface of the meat, testing the texture to see if it’s changed from glossy to firm and checking the inside for zero pinkness.

Researchers surveyed 3,969 people in the United Kingdom, Romania, Portugal and Norway, focusing on three groups: young single men, families with children and people older than 70.

“Most people think you can look at the colour change from pink to white and that suggests it’s ready,” senior scientist Solveig Langsrud told CNN.

“We couldn’t find anything in the scientific literature backing this up, so we decided to look into it.”

For the study,

