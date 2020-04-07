Yukon stations officers at B.C., N.W.T. boundaries in bid to reduce coronavirus spread

By Staff The Canadian Press

WHITEHORSE — Yukon says it has placed enforcement officers at its boundaries and at the Whitehorse airport to get details of travellers’ self-isolation plans, their contact information and to look for any symptoms of COVID-19.

The government says officers were stationed on Monday at five checkpoints from British Columbia and one from the Northwest Territories.

Yukon’s government says in a news release that anyone travelling through the territory is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

It says people going through to Alaska or the Northwest Territories are required to complete their transit within 24 hours of their entry.

Those passing through have also been warned to avoid unnecessary contact with others when they stop for food or fuel.

