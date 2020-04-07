Health

Yukon stations officers at B.C., N.W.T. boundaries in bid to reduce coronavirus spread

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 6, 2020 8:00 pm

2:06COVID 19 pandemic growing worse across Canada

WATCH: (From April 3, 2020) COVID 19 pandemic growing worse across Canada

WHITEHORSE — Yukon says it has placed enforcement officers at its boundaries and at the Whitehorse airport to get details of travellers’ self-isolation plans, their contact information and to look for any symptoms of COVID-19.

The government says officers were stationed on Monday at five checkpoints from British Columbia and one from the Northwest Territories.

Yukon’s government says in a news release that anyone travelling through the territory is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

It says people going through to Alaska or the Northwest Territories are required to complete their transit within 24 hours of their entry.

2:00Coronavirus outbreak: Yukon announces first two cases of COVID-19

Those passing through have also been warned to avoid unnecessary contact with others when they stop for food or fuel.

