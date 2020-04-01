NewsRegional

Zimmer calling on Liberal Government to cancel planned tax hikes amid COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer questions Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale in the House of Commons. File photo.

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer calling on Liberal Government to cancel planned tax hikes amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, is calling on the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response benefit to open Monday

OTTAWA, O.N. - Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit on Monday April 6, 2020.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

PM, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisis

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are among the MPs who are promising to donate...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, is calling on the Liberal Government to cancel any planned tax hikes on Canadians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Zimmer, residents throughout the region have either lost their jobs or have had to shut down their businesses to help protect the health and safety of our communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During these unprecedented times, Zimmer says residents should not have to also worry about having to pay higher taxes, adding that the Government should be focused on putting more money into the pockets of Canadians, not less.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Conservatives are calling on the Liberal Government to cancel any planned tax hike during this crisis, including the April 1 increase to the Liberal Carbon Tax.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNova Scotia to provide update Wednesday on coronavirus response

More Articles Like This

Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response benefit to open Monday

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Applications for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit on Monday April 6, 2020. The CERB is a...
Read more

PM, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisis

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are among the MPs who are promising to donate an automatic increase in their...
Read more

Premier Horgan addresses the Province on COVID-19 plans

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed the Province Tuesday night sharing more about the plans B.C. has to fight COVID-19.
Read more

VIDEO – Premier Horgan to address B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will address B.C. on the COVID-19 virus. The Provincial address is expected to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv