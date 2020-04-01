Zimmer calling on Liberal Government to cancel planned tax hikes amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, is calling on the Liberal Government to cancel any planned tax hikes on Canadians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Zimmer, residents throughout the region have either lost their jobs or have had to shut down their businesses to help protect the health and safety of our communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During these unprecedented times, Zimmer says residents should not have to also worry about having to pay higher taxes, adding that the Government should be focused on putting more money into the pockets of Canadians, not less.

The Conservatives are calling on the Liberal Government to cancel any planned tax hike during this crisis, including the April 1 increase to the Liberal Carbon Tax.