Zimmer calling on Liberals to deliver support to energy sector impacted by COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Member of Parliament, Bob Zimmer, is calling on the Federal Liberal Government to deliver support to Canada’s energy workers and businesses hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Zimmer, it has been over a week since Finance Minister Bill Morneau told Parliament that help for the oil and gas sector during this crisis would be announced in a matter of ‘hours or days’ and ‘not weeks’.

Zimmer says energy workers are still waiting and the Conservatives are urging the Government to finalize and release their action plan to help energy workers and their sector.

The action plan, according to Zimmer, should include tools that ensure easy access to needed funds and improve competitiveness by reducing costs and cutting the red tape.