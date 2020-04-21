Zimmer calls on Federal Government to support businesses in the North during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bob Zimmer, MP and Conservative Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency, is calling on the Federal Government to take further action to help businesses in the North during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Zimmer, Canada’s North faces many challenges unique to the rest of the country and the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be no different.

Zimmer, along with other fellow Conservatives, say the Federal Government has currently chosen a one-size-fits-all approach to its emergency business measures which has left many of the North’s vital industries unable to qualify for much needed assistance.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Zimmer vows that he will continue to call on the Government to listen and work with business and Indigenous leaders in the North to ensure that no one falls through the cracks in getting the help they need.