Zimmer drives to Ottawa as Parliament resumes sessions amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, some people continue to remain dedicated to their jobs.

One of the many people to remain dedicated through thick and thin is local MP Bob Zimmer.

The Federal Government had resumed Parliament on Monday, April 20, and in order to be there, Zimmer says he drove across Canada to be in Ottawa for a session of Parliament as flights out of Fort St. John had been reduced due to the virus.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Zimmer says it was a real honour to be able to show up for Parliament in order to hold the Federal Government accountable on many items regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the session of Parliament, Zimmer turned around and headed back home in order to continue to serve his constituents in Northeastern B.C.

More on Zimmer’s experience driving to Ottawa can be found on the latest edition of Moose Talks: