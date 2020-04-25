NewsRegional

Zimmer drives to Ottawa as Parliament resumes sessions amid COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Parliament Hill is seen without any visitors in Ottawa, on Monday, March 23, 2020. Photo by The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, some people continue to remain dedicated to their jobs.

One of the many people to remain dedicated through thick and thin is local MP Bob Zimmer.

The Federal Government had resumed Parliament on Monday, April 20, and in order to be there, Zimmer says he drove across Canada to be in Ottawa for a session of Parliament as flights out of Fort St. John had been reduced due to the virus.

Zimmer says it was a real honour to be able to show up for Parliament in order to hold the Federal Government accountable on many items regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the session of Parliament, Zimmer turned around and headed back home in order to continue to serve his constituents in Northeastern B.C.

More on Zimmer’s experience driving to Ottawa can be found on the latest edition of Moose Talks:

Moose Talks – MP Bob Zimmer and MLA Dan Davies

Moose Talks – MP Bob Zimmer and MLA Dan DaviesThis week on Moose Talks, we speak with Bob Zimmer, MP for Prince George – Peace River – Northern Rockies about COVID-19 and everything the Federal Government is doing. Then Peace River North MLA Dan Davies will join us to talk about the Provincial Response.

Posted by Energeticcity.ca on Friday, 24 April 2020

