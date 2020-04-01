NewsRegional

Zimmer to donate legislated pay increase to community during difficult times

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – To help out the community during difficult times, MP Bob Zimmer has announced he will be donating his legislated pay increase.

As of April 1, MP’s across Canada will be receiving an automatic salary increase of more than $3,000.

According to Zimmer, the legislation giving Members of Parliament an annual pay increase was passed in 2005.

Since first being elected in 2011, Zimmer says he has never voted for a pay raise.

While individual Members of Parliament cannot stop the pay raise from going forward, Zimmer says they have the choice to decide what to do with the money.

Zimmer says he is donating any increase he receives to a local church that is helping out the community during this difficult time and will continue to support local charities.

