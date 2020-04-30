Zimmer urges Government to deliver promised support to Energy Sector

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local MP, Bob Zimmer, is urging the Federal Government to deliver promised support to the energy sector during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to Zimmer, it has been almost two weeks since the Government announced measures for the energy sector that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zimmer says this announcement came weeks after the Minister of Finance said that support would be coming in ‘hours or days’.

According to Zimmer, energy employers and workers are worried about how they will survive and every day without action puts jobs permanently at risk, adding that this continued uncertainty is “unacceptable”.

The Government still has not provided any dates for when support for the energy sector would be coming.

Zimmer says the time for action is now before the situation gets worse.