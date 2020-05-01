Health

1 dead, several Maple Leaf Foods employees infected with COVID-19 at Montreal plant

By Global News
Global News

One employee is dead and multiple employees are infected with COVID-19 following an outbreak at a Maple Leaf Foods plant in Montreal.

The worker passed away in mid-April and is among at least 59 Maple Leaf employees working in seven different plants across its North American network who have been infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the Mississauga, Ont.-based company said in a message posted on its website.

“We are thankful that most are recovering well or have recovered,” the company wrote in its COVID-19 update, last updated on May 8. “However, we (are) deeply saddened by the passing of a valued team member at our Viau North Montreal (plant on) Sunday, April 19. As we support our affected team members, we will also continue to be vigilant with our protective measures.”

Maple Leaf Foods also temporarily suspended operations at a poultry plant in Brampton, Ont., in early April after some workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Canadian Press reported on April 8.

The company said in its statement that it responded to confirmed cases of COVID-19 by following best practices recommended by the U.S.

