Health

1 worker dead, 25 COVID-19 cases reported at Maple Lodge Farms poultry plant in Ontario

Avatar
By Global News
1-worker-dead,-25-covid-19-cases-reported-at-maple-lodge-farms-poultry-plant-in-ontario

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP remind residents to be prepared for an emergency

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week, May 6 to the 9, marks the 25th anniversary of Emergency Preparedness...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern post-secondary institutions collaborate with Mastercard Foundation on COVID-19 response

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Lights College and three other Northern B.C. Post-Secondary Institutions are partnering with the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province sees rise in illicit drug toxicity deaths, Northern Health Region has highest rate

VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service has released an updated report on illicit drug toxicity deaths to the end of...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A worker has died and more than two dozen people are sick amid an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Maple Lodge Farms poultry processing plant in Brampton, Ont., one of the largest chicken slaughterhouses in Canada.

The union representing workers at the plant confirmed that an employee died this week after becoming infected with the virus.

“On behalf of the members and staff at the Union, I offer my sincere condolences to the family of the member who passed away,” said Shawn Haggerty, President of UFCW Local 175, in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time, as well as with the other members at the plant who are also dealing with their own COVID-19 diagnoses.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: After failing to publicly reveal COVID-19 outbreak, Ontario meat plant now has 24 confirmed cases

Two current employees of the plant confirmed the death to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Carol Gardin, director of corporate affairs for Maple Lodge, declined to answer questions about the death but said a statement would be issued “later today.”

“The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic is very fluid and we are committed to communicating first and foremost with our employees and Public Health,” Gardin said in an email.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleOttawa Public Health reports 21 new coronavirus cases as city starts to reopen
Next articleCoronavirus: Champagne dodges naming Taiwan when pressed to thank nation for mask donation

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Champagne dodges naming Taiwan when pressed to thank nation for mask donation

Health Global News - 0
When China donated medical supplies to help Canada in battling the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne turned to Twitter to thank the...
Read more

Ottawa Public Health reports 21 new coronavirus cases as city starts to reopen

Health Global News - 0
Ottawa’s public health unit said it identified 21 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday as the nation’s capital slowly begins opening up from...
Read more

Google data suggests Canadians following COVID-19 rules, but experts wary over privacy

Health Global News - 0
Nearly three months into lockdowns and physical distancing in the time of COVID-19, it seems Canadians are still getting the message. Recent data collected by...
Read more

Alberta First Nations worried by suspension of oilsands environmental monitoring

Health Global News - 0
The leader of a First Nation surrounded by oilsands development is frustrated by the Alberta Energy Regulator’s decision to suspend a wide array of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv