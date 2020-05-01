1-worker-dead,-25-covid-19-cases-reported-at-maple-lodge-farms-poultry-plant-in-ontario

A worker has died and more than two dozen people are sick amid an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Maple Lodge Farms poultry processing plant in Brampton, Ont., one of the largest chicken slaughterhouses in Canada.

The union representing workers at the plant confirmed that an employee died this week after becoming infected with the virus.

“On behalf of the members and staff at the Union, I offer my sincere condolences to the family of the member who passed away,” said Shawn Haggerty, President of UFCW Local 175, in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time, as well as with the other members at the plant who are also dealing with their own COVID-19 diagnoses.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: After failing to publicly reveal COVID-19 outbreak, Ontario meat plant now has 24 confirmed cases

Two current employees of the plant confirmed the death to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Carol Gardin, director of corporate affairs for Maple Lodge, declined to answer questions about the death but said a statement would be issued “later today.”

“The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic is very fluid and we are committed to communicating first and foremost with our employees and Public Health,” Gardin said in an email.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS