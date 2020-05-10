10-days-paid-sick-leave-could-be-more-costly-than-beneficial,-experts-say

As the federal government discusses the possibility of implementing 10 paid sick days for workers across Canada amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, experts caution that doing so could be more costly than beneficial.

Lior Samfiru, an employment lawyer and co-founding partner at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, said the federal government “can’t actually do anything,” because most of the country’s employees are governed provincially.

“So really it would be up to the provincial government to implement this,” he explained.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

And Samfiru said while the provincial government can mandate it, the program’s associated costs would ultimately fall to employers.

“It seems to me that with the current economic situations and businesses struggling, (trying) to impose another obligation like that on an employer could be problematic,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:30Coronavirus outbreak: Singh calls for 10-day paid sick leave for Canadian workers

Coronavirus outbreak: Singh calls for 10-day paid sick leave for Canadian workers

Samfiru said employers are going to have to find that money somewhere,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS