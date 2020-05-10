NewsRegional

10cm of wet snow expected near Fort Nelson

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

10cm of wet snow expected near Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for higher terrain west and south...
Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for higher terrain west and south of Fort Nelson.

The warning and special weather statement says a frontal system will move into the area Sunday night and stall over the region for most of Monday.

At first, the precipitation will be rain before switching to wet snow over higher terrain.

Snowfall amounts could reach 10 cm by Monday night with the Muncho Lake area seeing anywhere from 15 to 20 cm of snow.

See the full weather statements below.

Issued at 2020-05-03 17:45 UTC by Environment Canada: 

Special weather statement issued for:

  Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details: 

Heavy wet snow expected on the Alaska highway Monday.

A moist frontal system approaching from the south will move into the Fort Nelson region tonight and then stall over the area for Monday. Precipitation will begin as rain over all areas tonight and then switch to wet snow over higher terrain west and south of Fort Nelson by early Monday morning. Snowfall amounts may reach 10 cm Monday particularly near the Rocky Mountains. There is also a slight chance that the rain will switch to wet snow over higher elevations of Fort Nelson with little or no accumulations expected. The snow is forecast to ease or change to showers late Monday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.

Snowfall warning continued for:
   Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park, B.C. (088200)

Current details: 
Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.

A frontal system will move into northern BC tonight. Rain will begin this evening, but will change to snow at time heavy tonight and continue into Monday. Snow is expected to ease Monday afternoon.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

