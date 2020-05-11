11-million-canadians-could-experience-‘high-levels-of-stress’-due-to-covid-19:-health-canada

Posted May 21, 2020 4:00 am

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

7:13Coronavirus: Mental health, the secondary pandemic

#TheNewReality: The COVID-19 pandemic is sowing the seeds of a major mental health crisis.

As Canadians continue to stay home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, prolonged isolation and worry about the pandemic has begun to take a toll on mental health.

In fact, it’s estimated that roughly 11 million Canadians will experience “high levels of stress in family and work settings,” according to Health Canada data revealed to Global News. Close to two million Canadians are predicted to show signs of “traumatic stress.”

These estimates are based on the effects of the SARS outbreak in 2003.

“Following the SARS outbreak, it was reported that more than 40 per cent of the population reported increased levels of stress in family and work settings during the outbreak, with 16 per cent showing signs of traumatic stress levels,” said a spokesperson for Health Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Experts are worried about the mental health impacts of the pandemic,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS