132 warnings, 1 charged as sunny weekend sees more residents flout emergency act restrictions in London

It was a beautiful weekend in London, but unfortunately, Mayor Ed Holder notes it was also a busy weekend for bylaw officers dealing with those violating restrictions in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The temperature climbed to nearly 20 C on Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday also offering sunny skies. Amid the warm weather, city bylaw officers issued over 100 warnings and laid a single charge.

“We actually issued 132 warnings to people who were having a rest on a bench, minors kicking a ball around, and parents with small children in a park,” Mayor Ed Holder said in a media briefing Monday afternoon.

“One charge was issued to an individual who scaled a fence to get onto a locked soccer field.”

Holder added that bylaw officers expressed “thoughtful restraint” in issuing warnings rather than fines.

“You hope that one warning is sufficient, but that’s not insignificant as a number. We want better weather but we want less warnings and tickets when we can.”

Medical officer of health,

