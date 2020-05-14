14-caf-members-assisting-long-term-care-homes-diagnosed-with-covid-19:-source

Fourteen Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members assigned to the military’s COVID-19 response operation have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Global News has learned.

According to a military source with direct knowledge of the CAF’s operations, another 43 members are also in self-isolation after potential exposure to COVID-19.

Of the 14 confirmed infections, five tested positive while assisting at the same nursing home in Ontario.

The five CAF members who also tested positive last week while helping out in long-term care homes in Quebec and Ontario also made up part of the 14 infections.

The source said that the infected members were all part of the military’s COVID-19 response plan — Operation Laser — and that the CAF would be sending replacements for the 57 members who’ve either been infected or exposed to the virus.

Canada’s COVID-19 outbreak has left a trail of devastation across long-term care and seniors homes across the country, with chief public health officer Theresa Tam declaring that seniors made up over 80 per cent of Canada’s total coronavirus death toll.

