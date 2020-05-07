2020 Canada celebrations will be different in Fort St. John this year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canada Day in Fort St. John will be different in 2020.

Fort St. John City Council will be presented with a report on Monday on what Canada Day will look like in the community this year. The traditional Canada day celebrations will not happen with the restriction on events or gatherings of more than 50 people.

City staff have already decided to cancel the Show n’ Shine car show and the Canada Day parade. City staff are now working on alternate plans to celebrate Canada in a mixed format of in-person and virtual events.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

There is a chance the traditional fireworks show could be postponed to another date.

Staff are still considering events like a reverse or drive-by parade, an outdoor driveway BBQ or a fire truck drive-by.

Other possible events include a Canada themed scavenger hunt, neighbourhood road hockey or costume contests.

The City budgets $76,000 for Canada Day events with another $11,000 from the Government of Canada.

See the full staff report below.