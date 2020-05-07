News

2020 Canada celebrations will be different in Fort St. John this year

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Collaboration on methane research establishes two-year research plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Methane Emissions Research Collaborative has established a two-year plan...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

2020 Canada celebrations will be different in Fort St. John this year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canada Day in Fort St. John will be different in 2020.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 total cases now up to 2,288 in BC as of Thursday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region still remains...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canada Day in Fort St. John will be different in 2020.

Fort St. John City Council will be presented with a report on Monday on what Canada Day will look like in the community this year. The traditional Canada day celebrations will not happen with the restriction on events or gatherings of more than 50 people.

City staff have already decided to cancel the Show n’ Shine car show and the Canada Day parade. City staff are now working on alternate plans to celebrate Canada in a mixed format of in-person and virtual events.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There is a chance the traditional fireworks show could be postponed to another date.

Staff are still considering events like a reverse or drive-by parade, an outdoor driveway BBQ or a fire truck drive-by.

Other possible events include a Canada themed scavenger hunt, neighbourhood road hockey or costume contests.

The City budgets $76,000 for Canada Day events with another $11,000 from the Government of Canada.

See the full staff report below.

Change in Canada Day Format for 2020Download

Previous articleCOVID-19 total cases now up to 2,288 in BC as of Thursday
Next articleNational coronavirus testing strategy wouldn’t work for Canada, Trudeau says

More Articles Like This

Collaboration on methane research establishes two-year research plan

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Methane Emissions Research Collaborative has established a two-year plan to advance research on methane...
Read more

COVID-19 total cases now up to 2,288 in BC as of Thursday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region still remains at 54 and 33 new...
Read more

Ex-Syncrude partner Murphy Oil closing Calgary office to cut costs

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — American oil and gas producer Murphy Oil Corp. says it is shutting its Calgary office as part of a plan to cut costs...
Read more

District of Taylor to start Street Sweeping this Saturday

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - With the arrival of summer on the way, the District of Taylor is preparing to start its annual street sweeping activities. Street...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv