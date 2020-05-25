2020 Fort St John World Fair to go virtual this year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The School District 60 Settlement Workers in Schools Program will be hosting a Virtual World Fair.
In past years, organizers say this event took place in one of the community parks in Fort St. John, however with the COVID-19 pandemic this year they decided to change it up by going virtual.
This virtual celebration will include videos exploring countries such as the Philippines,
Thailand, Switzerland, China and many more.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
Starting in 2010, Program Coordinator, Jane Drew, says the World Fair is a leadership initiative to promote awareness and appreciation for many of the diverse cultures that reside in Fort St. John.
“World Fair began in 2010 as a student leadership initiative and has continued for the past 10 years. The World Fair is a community cultural event created by the Fort St John League of United Youths and SD60 SWIS program, to promote awareness & appreciation for the values, traditions and heritage of diverse cultures in FSJ. This year’s virtual event celebrates multiculturalism and friendship among different cultures and offers a great opportunity to virtually meet people from all over the world.”
The 2020 Virtual World Fair will be taking place Saturday, June 6, at 3:00 p.m. on Facebook and on Youtube.