292 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 26,483

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 292 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row with a new daily case number in the 200s.

The provincial total now sits at 26,483 cases.

The last times the province saw daily cases in the 200s were in Tuesday’s report, on May 10 and in March.

Ontario’s death toll has risen to 2,155, as 32 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 20,372 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 77 per cent of cases.

The province also extended all current emergency orders due to the outbreak until June 9 on Wednesday.

Ontario has completed 644,547 tests so far for the virus. This is up 15,133 tests from the previous day, which is higher than the number of daily tests completed over the last week but still falls short of the province’s May target of 16,000 tests per day.

Wednesday’s report marks an increase of 1.1 per cent in total cumulative cases —  that figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.8 over the past week.

