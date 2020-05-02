Health

2nd coronavirus death reported at Peter D. Clark as outbreak worsens at Ottawa care home

Avatar
By Global News
2nd-coronavirus-death-reported-at-peter-d.-clark-as-outbreak-worsens-at-ottawa-care-home

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John City Hall open to the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Hall will reopen for front counter services today.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Conservation Service looking for two people who dragged a boat through day-use area

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Service is looking for two people who dragged a boat...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health COVID-19 line receives over 12,000 calls

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health's online and information line for COVID-19 has received over 12,000 calls.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

One of Ottawa’s city-run long-term care homes is reporting its second death related to the novel coronavirus as the nation’s capital passes a grim milestone in its efforts to combat the pandemic.

On Monday evening the Peter D. Clark long-term care home in Ottawa reported its second death of a resident due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Staff also reported three more staff members at Peter D. Clark tested positive for the virus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:23Nurse working in long-term care home hard hit by COVID-19 describes scenario

Nurse working in long-term care home hard hit by COVID-19 describes scenario

There have now been 14 positive coronavirus tests among residents and 19 COVID-19 cases among staff members at the residence, the worst outbreak in any of Ottawa’s city-run long-term care homes.

The second death at Peter D. Clark comes as Ontario announced Tuesday it will conduct an independent investigation into the management of long-term care homes across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly 1,400 long-term care residents in Ontario have died in connection to the novel coronavirus.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleFort St. John City Hall open to the public
Next articleScheer presses for more House of Commons powers as coronavirus crisis stretches on

More Articles Like This

Scheer presses for more House of Commons powers as coronavirus crisis stretches on

Health Global News - 0
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says more parliamentary powers must be restored to properly scrutinize the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the existing...
Read more

Northwood records 50th death connected to coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
There have now been 50 deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax. The Nova Scotia government announced an additional death at...
Read more

U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days amid coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 19, 2020 11:08 am 1:54Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says discussions ongoing on possible extension of U.S. / Canada border closure Speaking to reporters outside Rideau...
Read more

427 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 23,384

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 427 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 23,384 cases. Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 1.9 per...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv