Health

2nd death at Cargill prompts calls from Alberta NDP, union to shut down meat plant

Avatar
By Global News
2nd-death-at-cargill-prompts-calls-from-alberta-ndp,-union-to-shut-down-meat-plant

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP looking for man who left the Dawson Creek Hospital

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fire Department responds to small balcony fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a small apartment fire...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Council approves small drop in property taxes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved property taxes will remain the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Alberta’s Opposition NDP, along with union leaders, is calling on the province to shut down a Cargill meat-packing plant so it can be determined whether the company is meeting legal obligations to involve workers in safety concerns.

An Occupational Health and Safety report says Cargill didn’t include workers in an internal review last month of circumstances that led to over 950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees at the plant in High River, Alta.

READ MORE: OHS report finds COVID-19 investigation at Cargill High River plant did not include worker representation

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The department has given the plant, which has 2,000 workers, a week to make that happen.

The Alberta government announced Monday that a second employee at Cargill had died of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, one death reported over the weekend was an employee from Cargill who fell ill last month,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although we are speaking about this today, the individual was hospitalized about a month ago.”

The union said more employee involvement is needed to make sure the slaughterhouse is safe.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCanada reports 1,131 new coronavirus cases, including 122 more deaths
Next articleRCMP looking for man who left the Dawson Creek Hospital

More Articles Like This

Canada reports 1,131 new coronavirus cases, including 122 more deaths

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 11, 2020 6:59 pm 1:43Coronavirus outbreak: Anticipate ‘adjustments’ to provincial reopening plans, health minister says WATCH: Coronavirus update — Anticipate ‘adjustments’ to provincial reopening...
Read more

More coronavirus aid for Canadian meat plants may not come for months, officials say

Health Global News - 0
Tens of millions of federal dollars aimed at helping food processors deal with a rash of COVID-19 outbreaks might not move until the end...
Read more

Council approves small drop in property taxes

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved property taxes will remain the same as 2019.
Read more

As the White House coronavirus outbreak spreads, Trump encourages states to reopen

Health Global News - 0
As he encouraged the country to “reopen,” President Donald Trump confronted cases of the coronavirus in the White House itself on Monday, spotlighting the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv