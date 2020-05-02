2nd-death-at-cargill-prompts-calls-from-alberta-ndp,-union-to-shut-down-meat-plant

Alberta’s Opposition NDP, along with union leaders, is calling on the province to shut down a Cargill meat-packing plant so it can be determined whether the company is meeting legal obligations to involve workers in safety concerns.

An Occupational Health and Safety report says Cargill didn’t include workers in an internal review last month of circumstances that led to over 950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees at the plant in High River, Alta.

READ MORE: OHS report finds COVID-19 investigation at Cargill High River plant did not include worker representation

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The department has given the plant, which has 2,000 workers, a week to make that happen.

The Alberta government announced Monday that a second employee at Cargill had died of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, one death reported over the weekend was an employee from Cargill who fell ill last month,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although we are speaking about this today, the individual was hospitalized about a month ago.”

The union said more employee involvement is needed to make sure the slaughterhouse is safe.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS