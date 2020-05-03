3-russian-doctors-have-fallen-from-hospital-windows-amid-covid-19-pandemic:-reports

Three doctors who were working on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Russia have now fallen out of hospital windows within the past two weeks, according to local media reports.

Two of the physicians have died from their falls, while the most recent case is in serious condition in hospital with a skull fracture, the reports say.

That man, ambulance doctor Alexander Shulepov, reportedly fell from the second-storey window of the rural Novousmanskaya hospital in the Voronezh Oblast on Saturday, where he was being treated for COVID-19 after testing positive in late April.

He was also an employee at the hospital, which lies roughly 500 kilometres south of Moscow, regional health officials officials confirmed to local outlets.

According to local media, Shulepov and his colleague, Alexander Kosyakin, filmed a video on April 22 complaining that the hospital’s chief doctor had forced Shulepov to work despite testing positive for the virus.

The video, which was posted to Russian social media platform VK, also contains allegations of medical supply shortages,

