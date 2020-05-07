HealthNewsRegional

30,000 scheduled surgeries to resume in BC over next 24 months

By Scott Brooks

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News

Fire analysts tracking provincial dry zones

Researchers with Northern Resource Canada (NRCan) are continuing to track dry zones across the country for the...
Adam Reaburn

Group launches constitutional challenge of gun rules

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights has launched a charter challenge of the ban...
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News

PRRD examining solid waste options

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is examining new options for solid waste services...
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced that 30,000 scheduled surgeries will resume over the next 24 months that were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Heath Minister, Adrian Dix, patient outreach will begin May 7 for those that had their surgery cancelled. Patients will be asked if they still want surgery and if they do, they will have to go through pre-operation screening.

While 30,000 surgeries have been cancelled, 17,300 emergent surgeries have been conducted during the pandemic.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says the screening protocols will be extensive and that those waiting for surgery should remain isolated and not expand social bubbles.

In order to deal with backlog, Dix says the plan is to increase training and hire all graduating nurses in the province. A total of 400 nurses are required.

Surgeries are expected to resume May 18.

More information on the Province’s surgery renewal plan can be found on the Province’s website.

