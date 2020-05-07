30,000 scheduled surgeries to resume in BC over next 24 months

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced that 30,000 scheduled surgeries will resume over the next 24 months that were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Heath Minister, Adrian Dix, patient outreach will begin May 7 for those that had their surgery cancelled. Patients will be asked if they still want surgery and if they do, they will have to go through pre-operation screening.

While 30,000 surgeries have been cancelled, 17,300 emergent surgeries have been conducted during the pandemic.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says the screening protocols will be extensive and that those waiting for surgery should remain isolated and not expand social bubbles.

In order to deal with backlog, Dix says the plan is to increase training and hire all graduating nurses in the province. A total of 400 nurses are required.

Surgeries are expected to resume May 18.

More information on the Province’s surgery renewal plan can be found on the Province’s website.