344 new coronavirus cases, 41 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 27,210

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 344 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 27,210.

The death toll has risen to 2,230, as 41 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 20,983 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 77 per cent of cases.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ontario has completed 680,687 tests so far for the virus. This is up 18,525 tests from the previous day, which is the highest number of tests completed in a 24-hour period in almost three weeks.

The province has previously said it has a testing capacity of over 20,000 daily tests. Ontario is set to reveal a new coronavirus testing strategy Friday to gauge phased reopening.

Friday’s report marks an increase of 1.3 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.8 over the past week.

Ontario has 826 patients (down by seven) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 129 patients in an intensive care unit (down by eight) and 100 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by six).

