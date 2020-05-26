Health

36 Canadian military members helping at long-term care homes diagnosed with COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
36-canadian-military-members-helping-at-long-term-care-homes-diagnosed-with-covid-19

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City moves forward with paving projects for two gravel roads

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has started the process to approve paving...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Council approves three tenders for new equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has awarded three tenders for new...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

Canada Post tests the waters for postal banking with pilot projects, funding for study

Canada Post has agreed to study how it could offer postal banking, including through setting up pilot...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 26, 2020 10:54 am

Updated May 26, 2020 10:56 am

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:59More Canadian soldiers become infected with COVID-19

WATCH ABOVE: A growing number of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members are catching COVID-19, with troops assisting Ontario and Quebec long-term care homes that have major outbreaks of the virus. As Abigail Bimman reports, advocates are calling for troops to receive hazard pay and benefits.

OTTAWA – The Canadian Forces say 36 members working in long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec have now become sick with COVID-19.

That’s up from 28 cases of the novel coronavirus among those troops less than a week ago.

The military has been deployed to nursing homes in the two provinces to reinforce workers overwhelmed by the illness, unable to keep up with residents’ needs because of all the protective measures they need to take, or off work because they’re ill themselves.

Much of their work is tasks such as food service and moving and maintaining equipment, with some medical staff also serving in the homes.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleOntario reports 287 new coronavirus cases, lowest since end of March

More Articles Like This

Ontario reports 287 new coronavirus cases, lowest since end of March

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 287 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the lowest daily case number within a 24-hour period we’ve seen since March 31. The...
Read more

Canada takes leading role in global cybersecurity effort to counter election meddling

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 26, 2020 10:21 am 2:39China’s ambassador to Canada claims ‘China is a victim’ of coronavirus disinformation campaign In an interview with...
Read more

Kids in foster care endure long separations, while the rest of Canada reopens

Health Global News - 0
Children in Canada’s foster care homes have gone weeks without being able to see their parents in person and plans for safe reunions are...
Read more

CAMH survey looks at binge drinking, financial anxiety during coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO – A recent survey of about 1,000 Canadians suggests heavy drinking is highest among younger people and those worried about personal finances due...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv