361-new-coronavirus-cases,-56-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-case-number-rises-to-20,907

Ontario reported 361 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 20,907 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,725 as 56 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 15,391 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 73.6 per cent of cases.

Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 1.8 per cent in total cumulative cases, which is part of the downward trend the province is now seeing.

The province has completed 459,921 tests so far for the virus. This is up 11,957 from the previous day.

Ontario has 1,025 patients (down by two) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 192 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 146 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,239 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by four deaths, and there are 180 outbreaks.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system,

