370-new-coronavirus-cases,-84-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-reach-17,923

Ontario reported 370 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 17,923 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,300 as 84 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 12,505 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 69.8 per cent of cases.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Monday’s report marks a 2.1 per cent increase in cases from the day prior.

The province has completed 342,060 tests so far for the virus. This is up 14,555 tests from the previous day — the highest number of tests completed in a 24-hour period. The Ontario government said it had a target of 14,000 daily tests by the end of April and 16,000 tests by May 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has 984 patients (down by 26) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 225 patients in an intensive care unit (down by seven) and 175 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS