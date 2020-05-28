383-new-coronavirus-cases,-34-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-rise-to-26,866

Ontario reported 383 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 26,866.

Thursday’s number of new cases is almost 100 higher than the previous day’s report.

The death toll has risen to 2,189, as 34 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 20,673 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 77 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 662,162 tests so far for the virus. This is up 17,615 tests from the previous day, which is back around the number of tests completed daily that Ontario was seeing a couple of weeks back.

The province has said it has a testing capacity of over 21,000 tests.

Thursday’s report marks an increase of 1.4 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.8 over the past week.

Ontario has 833 patients (down by 14) hospitalized due to COVID-19,

