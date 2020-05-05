387-new-coronavirus-cases,-61-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-rise-to-18,310

Ontario reported 387 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 18,310 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,361 as 61 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 12,779 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 69.8 per cent of cases.

Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 2.2 per cent in total cumulative cases, which is a low growth rate as part of the downward trend the province is now seeing.

The province has completed 352,714 tests so far for the virus. This is up 10,654 tests from the previous day.

Ontario has 1,043 patients (up by 59) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 223 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 166 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by nine).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,003 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 31 deaths, and there are 175 outbreaks.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,740 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,613 cases among staff.

