390-new-coronavirus-cases,-43-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-reach-23,774

Ontario reported 390 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 23,774 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,962 as 43 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 18,190 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Wednesday’s report marks an increase of 1.7 per cent in total cumulative cases. Wednesday’s new daily case number is lower than Tuesday’s report, which recorded 427 new cases.

The province has completed 567,176 tests so far for the virus. This is up 7,382 from the previous day, which is much lower than the province’s target of 16,000 daily tests.

Ontario has 991 patients (up by four) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 160 patients in an intensive care unit (down by seven) and 120 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by three).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,427 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 19 deaths, and there are 183 outbreaks.

