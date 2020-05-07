399-new-coronavirus-cases,-48-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-case-number-rises-to-19,121

Ontario reported 399 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 19,121 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,477, as 48 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 13,569 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 71 per cent of cases.

Thursday’s report marks an increase of 2.1 per cent in total cumulative cases, which is a low growth rate as part of the downward trend the province is now seeing.

The province has completed 380,854 tests so far for the virus. This is up 15,179 from the previous day. Ontario set out a target of 14,000 daily tests by the end of April and 16,000 tests by May 6, but Thursday’s report fell just short of hitting the May target.

Ontario has 1,033 patients (up by one) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 220 patients in an intensive care unit (up by one) and 155 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 19).

