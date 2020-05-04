4-people-test-positive-for-coronavirus-at-ottawa’s-shepherds-of-good-hope

Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope says four individuals who stayed at its shelter in recent weeks have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The shelter for Ottawa’s homeless and vulnerable populations says it was first advised on May 14 that a client who had last stayed with Shepherds a week earlier had tested positive for the virus, which prompted wider testing of other individuals in the same unit.

Those tests confirmed two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in asymptomatic individuals.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Both people who tested positive, as well as their roommates, were immediately transferred to the Routhier Isolation Centre in Ottawa.

A fourth positive case was identified on May 18, with the individual in question also transferred to Routhier.

Story continues below advertisement

Since May 14, Shepherds has made on-site testing available for all clients and staff and everyone in the shelter system is being asked to wear masks at all times.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meals are now served in clients’ rooms,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS