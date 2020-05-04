Health

4 people test positive for coronavirus at Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope

Avatar
By Global News
4-people-test-positive-for-coronavirus-at-ottawa’s-shepherds-of-good-hope

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province allows some legal documents to be signed electronically

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will allow for the remote execution of legal documents during...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Annual inflation rate turned negative in April, Statistics Canada reports

OTTAWA — Canada's inflation rate turned negative in April as the economy came to a standstill in the first...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

First-quarter earnings: A sector-by-sector look at the effects of COVID-19

The majority of Canadian companies have reported earnings for the first three months of 2020, giving a picture of the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope says four individuals who stayed at its shelter in recent weeks have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The shelter for Ottawa’s homeless and vulnerable populations says it was first advised on May 14 that a client who had last stayed with Shepherds a week earlier had tested positive for the virus, which prompted wider testing of other individuals in the same unit.

Those tests confirmed two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in asymptomatic individuals.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Both people who tested positive, as well as their roommates, were immediately transferred to the Routhier Isolation Centre in Ottawa.

A fourth positive case was identified on May 18, with the individual in question also transferred to Routhier.

Story continues below advertisement

Since May 14, Shepherds has made on-site testing available for all clients and staff and everyone in the shelter system is being asked to wear masks at all times.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meals are now served in clients’ rooms,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCoronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 new case, 1 death for 2nd day in a row
Next articleAcross the world, coronavirus hits poor neighbourhoods harder. Here’s why

More Articles Like This

Province allows some legal documents to be signed electronically

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will allow for the remote execution of legal documents during the pandemic.
Read more

Kanesatake Mohawks blocking access to Oka provincial park as grand chief cites COVID-19 fears

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 20, 2020 12:33 pm The mayor of Oka, Que., says members of the neighbouring Mohawk community of Kanesatake are blocking...
Read more

A Better Tomorrow: Wu-Tang Clan partners with Ottawa to support CHEO, local food bank

Health Global News - 0
What started as a viral tweet hoping to spur some extra donations to the Ottawa Food Bank during the novel coronavirus pandemic has evolved...
Read more

Across the world, coronavirus hits poor neighbourhoods harder. Here’s why

Health Global News - 0
Among Canadian cities, Montreal has suffered worst from the novel coronavirus. And within the city, a grim geography has emerged: Montreal’s poorest neighbourhoods have the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv