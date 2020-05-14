Health

40 CFIA meat plant inspectors, including 21 in Alberta, test positive for COVID-19: Union

Avatar
By Global News
40-cfia-meat-plant-inspectors,-including-21-in-alberta,-test-positive-for-covid-19:-union

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests

VICTORIA — A virtual signing ceremony on Thursday marks the start of a new relationship between the hereditary chiefs...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fire crews currently battling wildfire at Highway 97, just south of Hasler Flats

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting of a wildfire at Pine River that is...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

B.C. lays out $120 million plan to clean up inactive oil and gas wells

VICTORIA — British Columbia has announced details on how it plans to spend $120 million in federal funds earmarked...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Forty meat plant inspectors with the CFIA, including 21 working in Alberta facilities, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to the union representing the inspectors.

Agriculture Union president Fabian Murphy told Global News on Wednesday that since the middle of April, cases among food inspectors have been steadily rising.

Of the 37 inspectors stationed at the Cargill Meat Solutions plant in High River, Alta. — the site of one of the biggest outbreaks in the country — 18 have tested positive for the virus, according to Murphy.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I think [the numbers are] too high. I think it’s unacceptable that we keep sending people into those plants and they keep getting infected with COVID-19,” Manning said. “I don’t think it’s the responsible thing to do.

“As the employer, CFIA is responsible to protect the health and safety of these folks, and I think, unless they can guarantee that there’s a safe environment there, then those plants should be shut down and those people should not have to go to work there.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Murphy couldn’t speak to the medical status of the individuals who are ill,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleChiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests
Next articleCoronavirus: Canada reports 1,121 new cases as deaths top 5,300

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Canada reports 1,121 new cases as deaths top 5,300

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported ‭1,121 newly-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 133 more deaths. Wednesday’s numbers, which are tallied from announcements made by provincial and federal...
Read more

Kenney slams China’s handling of COVID-19, calls for ‘great reckoning’ for country’s role

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 13, 2020 6:01 pm Updated May 13, 2020 6:10 pm Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is adding his voice to the chorus...
Read more

First coronavirus antibody tests will roll out as quickly as possible, Tam says

Health Global News - 0
The first serological test — or antibody test — for the novel coronavirus will be rolled out as rapidly as possible, Chief Public Health...
Read more

Maximum of 50 people per gathering to be maintained as Province reopens next week

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen next week, the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says the order of having a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv