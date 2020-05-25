Health

404 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 25,904

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 25,904 cases.

The death toll has risen to 2,102 as 29 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 19,698 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 619,539 tests so far for the virus. This is up 8,170 tests from the previous day, which is the eighth day in a row that daily testing did not hit the province’s May target of 16,000 tests per day.

On Sunday, Ford reiterated that anyone with or without symptoms can get tested as new cases have been steadily climbing again and to reach the available testing capacity.

Monday’s report marks an increase of 1.6 per cent in total cumulative cases —  that figure has mostly hovered between 1.3 and 1.9 over the past week.

Ontario has 859 patients (down by 19) hospitalized due to COVID-19,

